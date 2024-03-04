First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.50

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $33.48, with a volume of 139725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.17.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.11.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1844 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 171.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

