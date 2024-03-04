First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.50

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $33.48, with a volume of 139725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.17.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.11.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1844 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
