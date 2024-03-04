First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.86

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.86 and last traded at $56.61, with a volume of 9669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.53.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.0469 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,837,000 after acquiring an additional 584,185 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,734,000 after acquiring an additional 130,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,070,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,745,000 after acquiring an additional 21,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,005,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,424,000 after acquiring an additional 95,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 72.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,737,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,530,000 after acquiring an additional 728,882 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

