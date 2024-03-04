First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$17.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.16% from the stock’s current price.

FM has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group set a C$16.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.97.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FM

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 5.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

FM traded up C$0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching C$13.62. 2,191,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095,503. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.99. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$9.31 and a 12 month high of C$39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.95.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total value of C$496,750.50. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.