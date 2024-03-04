First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.55.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.52. 310,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

