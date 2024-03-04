First National Bank of Omaha Lowers Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 248,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,817,000 after buying an additional 52,454 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE SPG opened at $150.47 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $153.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.25 and a 200-day moving average of $126.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.65.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 108.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Get Our Latest Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.