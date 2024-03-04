First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stock Position Lowered by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 33.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,800 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 15.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 22.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,189 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FHN. Raymond James raised First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $14.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.93.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

First Horizon announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About First Horizon

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.