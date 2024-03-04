FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Short Interest Up 34.3% in February

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the January 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FinWise Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FINW stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,903. FinWise Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $113.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. FinWise Bancorp had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FinWise Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FINW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of FinWise Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of FinWise Bancorp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FinWise Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

