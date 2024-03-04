Financial Comparison: Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) vs. DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) and DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Yalla Group and DoubleVerify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yalla Group 32.88% 21.30% 18.64% DoubleVerify 12.48% 7.29% 6.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Yalla Group and DoubleVerify, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yalla Group 0 0 0 0 N/A DoubleVerify 0 2 16 0 2.89

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DoubleVerify has a consensus price target of $41.94, suggesting a potential upside of 33.37%. Given DoubleVerify’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DoubleVerify is more favorable than Yalla Group.

4.7% of Yalla Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of DoubleVerify shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.2% of Yalla Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of DoubleVerify shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Yalla Group has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoubleVerify has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yalla Group and DoubleVerify’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yalla Group $313.07 million 2.58 $79.76 million $0.56 9.25 DoubleVerify $572.54 million 9.41 $43.27 million $0.41 76.71

Yalla Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DoubleVerify. Yalla Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoubleVerify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Yalla Group beats DoubleVerify on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and entertainment platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments. It also offers solutions include DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality, which evaluates the existence of fraud-free, brand-suitable, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. In addition, it offers DV Publisher suite, a solution for digital publishers to manage revenue and increase inventory yield by improving video delivery, identifying lost or unfilled sales, and aggregate data across all inventory sources; and DV Pinnacle, a service and analytics platform user interface that allows its customers to adjust and deploy controls for their media plan and track campaign performance metrics across channels, formats, and devices. Further, the company software solutions are integrated in the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, social media channels, and digital publishers. It serves brands, publishers, and other supply-side customers covering various industry verticals, including consumer packaged goods, financial services, telecommunications, technology, automotive, and healthcare. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

