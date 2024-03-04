FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target Cut to $4.85 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.75 to $4.85 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FIGS. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded FIGS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded FIGS from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.77.

NYSE FIGS opened at $5.19 on Thursday. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $877.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.50.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FIGS will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 7,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $53,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,154. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 7,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $53,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,154. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $163,353.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 499,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,896.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,550 shares of company stock worth $267,309. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 86.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

