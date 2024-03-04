Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FSZ. TD Securities dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Fiera Capital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.79.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at C$8.45 on Thursday. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$4.32 and a 12 month high of C$8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.63. The stock has a market cap of C$724.08 million, a PE ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 430.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,100,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,108,000 after purchasing an additional 43,403 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Fiera Capital by 493.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 86,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 511.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 81,264 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiera Capital by 9.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

