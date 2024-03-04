Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.99

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.99 and last traded at $69.99, with a volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.47.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -18.51%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.5% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 215,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.4% in the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $7,096,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $14,862,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

