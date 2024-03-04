Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,652,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,104 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for 1.5% of Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lido Advisors LLC owned 2.96% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $203,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth $30,904,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,883. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $101.54 and a 52 week high of $157.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.26.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

