Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,120,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,835 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $78,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.71. 95,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,915. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $59.63 and a 1 year high of $82.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.26.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

