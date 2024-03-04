Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.00.

RACE opened at $414.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $252.17 and a 52-week high of $430.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.31.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 43.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,488,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,991,000 after acquiring an additional 46,938 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 39.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,275,000 after purchasing an additional 484,782 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,523,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,635,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 24.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,466,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,962,000 after purchasing an additional 284,169 shares during the period.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

