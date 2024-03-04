FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $195.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 21.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FDX. Raymond James decreased their price target on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens decreased their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.56.

Get FedEx alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FedEx

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $247.63. 388,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,370. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.52 and its 200 day moving average is $252.15. FedEx has a one year low of $190.83 and a one year high of $285.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.