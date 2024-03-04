FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Ellerson Group Inc. ADV

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,340 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 4.8% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 42.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Melius raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.56.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $246.95. 433,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.83 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

