Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Acquired by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,903 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $6,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Stock Down 0.7 %

FSS traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.20. 75,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,032. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.33 and a 200 day moving average of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Federal Signal

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.