Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $112.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FRT. Truist Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.60.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FRT

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $99.92 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.03. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.