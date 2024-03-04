Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia lowered its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,416,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,954 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises about 1.4% of London Co. of Virginia’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.77% of Fastenal worth $241,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Fastenal Stock Up 2.6 %

Fastenal stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,615,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,841. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $75.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day moving average of $61.81.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.23%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $387,212.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,394.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $387,212.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,394.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $698,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,629.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,040 shares of company stock worth $7,701,796. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

