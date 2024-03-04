Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,187.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at $36,081,302.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at $36,081,302.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,778 shares of company stock worth $24,786,426. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO stock opened at $1,295.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.40, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $650.00 and a 1 year high of $1,336.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,234.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,055.14.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

