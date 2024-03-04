Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Up 37.0% in February

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the January 31st total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 106.6 days.
Experian Trading Down 0.4 %
OTCMKTS EXPGF opened at $43.07 on Monday. Experian has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $43.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.83.
About Experian
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Experian
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Target Stock Has a Plan to Compound Your Investment
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Disney Stock is Ridiculously Cheap Now That the Worst is Past
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- The Ozempic Diet Trend is Lifting These 2 Carnivore Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.