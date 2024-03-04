Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Holdings Lowered by EHP Funds Inc.

EHP Funds Inc. lessened its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.2 %

EXPD stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,610. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.78. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.89 and a 12 month high of $131.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.29.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

