Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,223,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the January 31st total of 5,404,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 162.1 days.

Evolution Mining Trading Up 9.6 %

Shares of CAHPF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,437. Evolution Mining has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27.

Evolution Mining Company Profile

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It owns and operates mines, including Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada.

