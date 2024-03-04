EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) & FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZEW) Head to Head Review

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) and FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZEW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EverQuote and FaZe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $287.92 million 1.91 -$24.42 million ($1.54) -10.58 FaZe $58.15 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

FaZe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EverQuote.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote -17.81% -34.38% -24.62% FaZe N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares EverQuote and FaZe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

85.9% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. 38.5% of EverQuote shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for EverQuote and FaZe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 0 1 5 0 2.83 FaZe 0 0 0 0 N/A

EverQuote presently has a consensus target price of $20.80, suggesting a potential upside of 27.69%. Given EverQuote’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe EverQuote is more favorable than FaZe.

Summary

EverQuote beats FaZe on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About FaZe

(Get Free Report)

FaZe Holdings Inc. operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 528 million fans across social platforms. It designs and sells merchandise, apparels, and consumer products under the FaZe brand, as well as through website, www.fazeclan.com. The company offers FaZe platform provides brands and advertisers with the ability to reach and engage with young and engaged audience base. FaZe Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.