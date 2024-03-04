Evergreen Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Whirlpool worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WHR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,657 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Whirlpool by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,473,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,804,000 after buying an additional 924,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Whirlpool by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after buying an additional 558,391 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,296,000 after buying an additional 541,219 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Whirlpool by 414.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 508,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,731,000 after buying an additional 410,077 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHR traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $107.06. 336,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $160.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.51 and its 200-day moving average is $119.57. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.37%.

Several research firms recently commented on WHR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.17.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

