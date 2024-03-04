Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 984 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

EWJ stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.94. The stock had a trading volume of 979,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,231,417. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $54.56 and a 52 week high of $70.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.91.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

