Evergreen Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 158,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 79,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 16,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,982. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.66. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55. The company has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

