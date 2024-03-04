Evergreen Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,230 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.1% in the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.08. The stock had a trading volume of 18,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,188. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $62.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.60%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

