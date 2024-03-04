Evergreen Capital Management LLC Makes New $6.64 Million Investment in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 205,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,643,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Avista by 231.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,048,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,460,000 after buying an additional 8,410,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 624.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,057 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 163.8% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,949,000 after purchasing an additional 906,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,554,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 2,186.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 534,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,702,000 after purchasing an additional 511,170 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avista Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AVA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.20. 54,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,125. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $45.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average is $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.50.

Avista Increases Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $504.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Avista’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVA. StockNews.com upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

