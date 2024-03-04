Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $8.58 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,577 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ META traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $500.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,781,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,348,330. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.82 and a twelve month high of $504.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $414.77 and a 200 day moving average of $349.87.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total value of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,015,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,496.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total value of $239,134.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,015,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,144,486 shares of company stock worth $475,443,739. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

