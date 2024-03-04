Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $6.82 Million Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in TC Energy by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 1,462.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TRP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

TC Energy Price Performance

NYSE:TRP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.86. The company had a trading volume of 218,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,923. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $42.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.42%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

