Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $6.06 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 553.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,951 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 70,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONEOK Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.84. 1,098,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $76.88.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 71.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

