Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $5.62 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,706 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $314.86. 2,821,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,672,394. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.00 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.52 and a 200 day moving average of $240.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $304.78 billion, a PE ratio of 75.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.36, for a total value of $4,490,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,341,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,811,453.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.82, for a total transaction of $2,518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,839,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.36, for a total value of $4,490,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,341,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,811,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,169,112 shares of company stock valued at $319,984,742. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Salesforce from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.26.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

