Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $5.01 Million Stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,125 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTZ. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter worth $38,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $115,000.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 35,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,290. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $11.13.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.