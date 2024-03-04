Evergreen Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDX traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.94. 12,156,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,728,645. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.69. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.