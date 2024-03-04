Evergreen Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.2 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $5.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $431.70. The company had a trading volume of 271,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,638. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $439.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.39. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $104.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

