Evergreen Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in RH by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Insider Activity at RH

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $14,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $152,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,106.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $14,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,523 shares of company stock worth $25,770,327 over the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

Read Our Latest Report on RH

RH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RH traded down $6.11 on Monday, hitting $271.52. 55,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,700. RH has a 12 month low of $207.26 and a 12 month high of $406.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.77.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $751.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.96 million. RH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 81.84%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RH will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RH

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.