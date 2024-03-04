Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 7,217 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,132 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,484,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,559 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,266,572,000 after purchasing an additional 269,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,765,000 after buying an additional 909,170 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,928 shares of company stock valued at $19,545,953 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded down $10.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $192.28. 34,408,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,005,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.42. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

