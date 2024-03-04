Evercore ISI Lowers Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $6.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $9.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.67% from the company’s current price.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Plug Power from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Plug Power from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Plug Power from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

PLUG traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 18,856,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,673,656. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 153.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

