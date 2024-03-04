Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the January 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Eutelsat Group Trading Up 7.6 %

OTCMKTS ETCMY opened at $0.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. Eutelsat Group has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $1.83.

Get Eutelsat Group alerts:

Eutelsat Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.