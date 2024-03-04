EULAV Asset Management Trims Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

EULAV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.87.

LULU traded down $5.24 on Monday, reaching $453.26. The stock had a trading volume of 264,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,821. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.58 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $475.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.50. The company has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

