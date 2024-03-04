EULAV Asset Management Raises Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Primerica were worth $8,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRI. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,098,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 64,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,505,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Trading Up 0.7 %

Primerica stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $250.39. 19,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,842. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.83. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.68 and a 12-month high of $254.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). Primerica had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $726.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.89%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $425.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on PRI shares. Raymond James downgraded Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Primerica from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.20.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In other news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,215 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $302,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,100,283. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primerica Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

