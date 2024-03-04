EULAV Asset Management Invests $4.32 Million in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

EULAV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter valued at about $461,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 281,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,388,000 after purchasing an additional 67,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Stock Up 1.3 %

MSA traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $185.35. 9,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,019. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.57 and a 12-month high of $186.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.64 and a 200 day moving average of $167.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.18. MSA Safety had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

In other MSA Safety news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $200,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,912.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

