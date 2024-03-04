EULAV Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 63.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Primerica were worth $8,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth about $210,472,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth about $50,974,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,200,000 after acquiring an additional 236,051 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 811,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,142,000 after acquiring an additional 174,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,500,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primerica news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $302,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,100,283. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Primerica from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.20.

Primerica Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Primerica stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $250.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,842. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.68 and a 12-month high of $254.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.83.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.64 million. Primerica had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $425.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

