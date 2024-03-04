EULAV Asset Management Increases Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Roku were worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Roku in the second quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 58.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 693.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,492,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,078,321.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,492,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,078,321.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $798,741.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,166 shares of company stock valued at $11,537,822 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cannonball Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Roku Trading Down 3.1 %

ROKU traded down $1.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.41. 2,240,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,998,221. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.40. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.62 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

