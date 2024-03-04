EULAV Asset Management Has $6.14 Million Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management owned approximately 0.06% of Roku worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Roku by 8.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roku by 14.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Roku by 4.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cannonball Research upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,492,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,078,321.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,492,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,078,321.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at $251,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,166 shares of company stock worth $11,537,822. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.41. 2,240,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,998,221. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.88 and a 200-day moving average of $82.40. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $51.62 and a one year high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

