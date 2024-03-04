EULAV Asset Management Has $5.89 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

EULAV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 874.8% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 0.6% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:BX traded down $2.16 on Monday, hitting $125.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,792,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $89.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.17.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.53.

View Our Latest Report on Blackstone

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.62 per share, for a total transaction of $301,488.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,224. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.