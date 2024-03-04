EULAV Asset Management Has $5.63 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

EULAV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA traded down $2.46 on Monday, hitting $547.52. The company had a trading volume of 122,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,943. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $563.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Loop Capital cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.00.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

