EULAV Asset Management Has $3.57 Million Position in Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY)

EULAV Asset Management increased its position in Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Free Report) by 37.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Getty Images were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GETY. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Getty Images in the second quarter worth approximately $2,012,000. Koch Industries Inc. increased its holdings in Getty Images by 0.3% in the second quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 80,733,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,980,000 after buying an additional 234,354 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Getty Images by 596.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 186,370 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Getty Images by 124.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 75,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Getty Images during the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 76,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $400,327.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,220,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,344,878.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Peter Orlowsky sold 32,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $163,334.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 76,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $400,327.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,220,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,344,878.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,051 shares of company stock valued at $696,626 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Getty Images Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE GETY traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 41,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,115. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $8.18.

Several brokerages have commented on GETY. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.18.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

