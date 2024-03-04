EULAV Asset Management Has $22.62 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $22,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.04. 956,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $201.92.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTS

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,786 shares of company stock valued at $748,470 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.